March 31, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And It’s All Your Fault).

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is literally everything bad due to climate change?

Answer: Yes, literally everything — and climate change is literally America’s fault.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

From “broken windows fallacy” to “broken windows fat profits”

Watch as a progressive race-baiter is hoist with her own canard, so to speak

Hunter Biden is the pot calling the orange black

Bonus Sanity: Americans have had it up to here with cancel culture.