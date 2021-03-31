«
March 31, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And It’s All Your Fault).

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is literally everything bad due to climate change?

Answer: Yes, literally everything — and climate change is literally America’s fault.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • From “broken windows fallacy” to “broken windows fat profits”
  • Watch as a progressive race-baiter is hoist with her own canard, so to speak
  • Hunter Biden is the pot calling the orange black

Bonus Sanity: Americans have had it up to here with cancel culture.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:31 pm
