March 31, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And It’s All Your Fault).
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is literally everything bad due to climate change?
Answer: Yes, literally everything — and climate change is literally America’s fault.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- From “broken windows fallacy” to “broken windows fat profits”
- Watch as a progressive race-baiter is hoist with her own canard, so to speak
- Hunter Biden is the pot calling the orange black
Bonus Sanity: Americans have had it up to here with cancel culture.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.