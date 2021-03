BREAKING: Wisconsin supreme court strikes down Evers’ emergency powers — including mask mandate. “At some point, state courts will have to step up to remind governors that no one elected them Dictator. Kudos to the Wisconsin supreme court for reminding Evers [D] of the importance and necessity of small-R republican institutions of self-governance. Now Evers has to do the hard work of governing by engaging the legislature in policymaking. Let’s see if he has it in him.”