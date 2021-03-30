March 30, 2021

WELL, THEN IT WON’T HAPPEN, BECAUSE IT’S ALL POLITICAL ANYWAY: Politico: Capitol Hill Riot Prosecution Might “Embarrass The Biden Administration” In The End. “That’s the problem that the White House will now face, Politico’s legal analysts Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney write. They fumbled the expectations game, choosing the immediate benefit of stoking outrage over the long-term credibility issues that failure to deliver will bring.”

Also, “existential,” really? This was mostly LARPing and selfie-taking. The wealth of social media postings is evidence that the “insurrectionists” didn’t think they were doing anything wrong. And why should they, given the widespread official tolerance for far worse violence from BLM and Antifa rioters last summer?