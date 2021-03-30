March 30, 2021

GOOD. “Grumpy old white dude assholes frantically trying to pivot to Professional White Ally, on the theory that this will make them money, aren’t making money.”

Plus, from the comments:

Freddie nailed it on this one. Woke writing is a saturated market. Here’s a sampling of what’s currently trending on Medium: • Recent Stand Your Ground Laws Are Rooted In White Fear of Black Masculinity

• Skiing Has A Racist Problem

• I’m Tired Of Having To Fight The Office Patriarchy You get the drift. DeBoer is correct, if you want a writing career stop following the Woke Herd and instead write something fresh.

Of course, nobody else is much either, in the writing game. Some do, but you’d better enjoy writing because most don’t.