March 30, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. The WHO Covid Report Is Fatally Flawed, And A Real Investigation Has Yet To Take Place.

Honestly, China’s multiyear effort to suborn the W.H.O. in advance is at least potentially suggestive of a deliberative release.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:33 pm
