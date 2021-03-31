March 31, 2021

TRUMP HAD THEM ON THE ROPES: GOP Blasts ‘Outrageous’ Biden Admin Offer to Roll Back Iran Sanctions.

As Iran continues to balk at U.S. proposals for direct negotiations on a deal, the Biden administration is becoming desperate. American officials are now said to be offering Iran immediate relief from tough economic sanctions in exchange for commitments to scale back portions of its nuclear program and halt enriching uranium to levels needed for a weapon, according to Politico. That proposal, Republican foreign policy leaders told the Washington Free Beacon, breaks multiple promises from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to not lift sanctions until Tehran agrees to sit down with the United States and other world powers. Republicans also are learning of the proposal via media reports, highlighting the administration’s continued efforts to conceal its diplomatic pursuits from critics in Congress.

Iran also quickly slapped down the Biden administration’s offer, which is said to include a promise to remove sanctions if Tehran stops enriching uranium to the 20-percent threshold, according to Tuesday reports in the country’s state-controlled press. Iranian leaders maintain that they will not agree to any negotiations until America unwinds all of its sanctions on the country and returns to full compliance with the original 2015 deal, which former president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.