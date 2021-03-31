March 31, 2021

CHANGE: In a Rebuke to Teachers Unions, School Choice Is Going Gangbusters in the States.

In addition to these nine states, dozens of others are considering measures to expand education freedom and opportunity to students. An unprecedented 29 states have already introduced similar measures this year that will create or expand vouchers, tax credit scholarships, and education savings accounts, according to the Educational Freedom Institute.

According to EdChoice, more than 20 of those states have introduced education savings account options specifically. For families, these proposals represent lifelines to opportunities previously unavailable to them in their public school.