March 31, 2021

AFRICANS ARE HIGHLY ENTREPRENEURIAL. AFRICAN POLITICIANS — LIKE POLITICIANS EVERYWHERE — NOT SO MUCH. Africa Tries Free Trade. “Africa’s turbulent relationship with socialism began in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when a plethora of newly independent states rejected the capitalist model. Many of the new leaders viewed capitalism and colonialism as synonymous.”

Well and, like our own politicians, they realized that socialism offers more in the way of graft and unaccountable power.