ANALYSIS: TRUE. DeSantis Continues To Crush It. “The bloom is fully off the rose when it comes to South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, who vetoed her state’s bill banning men from competing in women’s sports despite having promised to sign it. But fellow red state governor Ron DeSantis, a hero for his early lifting of the counterproductive lockdowns that crippled the economies of other states, continues to crush it.”