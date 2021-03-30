March 30, 2021

NO, BUT WHEN HAS THAT EVER MATTERED? George Korda: Is it fair to blame Donald Trump for the vaccine reluctance of some Americans? “In their rush to discredit pretty much everything said by Trump, experts appear to have done a disservice to the cause of widespread vaccination. . . . Americans were given repeated ‘expert’ commentary that a vaccine couldn’t, wouldn’t, or shouldn’t, be approved for use more quickly. We know that there are ethnic groups, medical professionals, and political partisans, among others, who are vaccine-wary. To what degree the constant drumbeat of skepticism about the vaccine confirmed the apprehensions of those now choosing to not be vaccinated, is a valid question.”

The “experts” have a poor record.