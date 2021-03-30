March 30, 2021

I HOPE WE’RE NOT TOO MESSIANIC, OR A TRIFLE TOO SATANIC: Nike Sues Over Those Satan Shoes, and Lil Nas X Wins in the End. “If you approach the appalling story of the Satan Shoes from the point of view that there is no such thing as bad publicity, it all makes sense.”

To be fair, given Nike’s efforts at attempting to cancel the Betsy Ross flag, and, as Deadspin noted in a headline last year, “Nike would very much like to keep its slave labor, thank you,” it’s good to see that even they have limits when it comes to bad PR.