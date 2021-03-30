«
March 30, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Is Kamala Harris the Worst Person in the World? (Maybe!)

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s so funny about parents needing to endure a year of public school closures just to teach them the real value of public school teachers who still won’t go back to work?

Answer: Beats us. You’ll have to ask Kamala Harris.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Republicans pounce on “children,” but not in a Jeffrey Epstein way
  • Obama 2.0? We should be so lucky
  • And introducing Dr. Eugene Gu as The Underminer

Bonus Sanity: Texas followed the science better than the “follow the science” people ever followed any science.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:31 pm
