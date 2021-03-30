March 30, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Is Kamala Harris the Worst Person in the World? (Maybe!)
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s so funny about parents needing to endure a year of public school closures just to teach them the real value of public school teachers who still won’t go back to work?
Answer: Beats us. You’ll have to ask Kamala Harris.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Republicans pounce on “children,” but not in a Jeffrey Epstein way
- Obama 2.0? We should be so lucky
- And introducing Dr. Eugene Gu as The Underminer
Bonus Sanity: Texas followed the science better than the “follow the science” people ever followed any science.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.