March 30, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Is Kamala Harris the Worst Person in the World? (Maybe!)

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s so funny about parents needing to endure a year of public school closures just to teach them the real value of public school teachers who still won’t go back to work?

Answer: Beats us. You’ll have to ask Kamala Harris.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Republicans pounce on “children,” but not in a Jeffrey Epstein way

Obama 2.0? We should be so lucky

And introducing Dr. Eugene Gu as The Underminer

Bonus Sanity: Texas followed the science better than the “follow the science” people ever followed any science.