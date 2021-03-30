March 30, 2021

HMM: Citing lack of an FAA inspector, SpaceX waives off Starship launch.

As part of the agreement reached by SpaceX and the Federal Aviation Administration—which provides permitting for commercial launches—a federal observer must be on-site for test flights of the Starship vehicle.

For some reason, perhaps a weather-related travel delay or perhaps something else, an inspector was not available for Monday’s launch attempt. “FAA inspector unable to reach Starbase in time for launch today. Postponed to no earlier than tomorrow,” SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted on Monday.