March 30, 2021
CITY LEADERS SAY THEY’RE DOING “THE BEST THEY CAN” SO THERE’S THAT: Seattle residents at breaking point with homeless crisis: ‘Makes me depressed’.
What they’re not saying is that they’re doing the best they can to destroy the city.
