March 29, 2021

IF ANYONE SAVES CATHOLICISM, IT WILL BE THE AFRICANS: Cardinal Sarah Joins Calls to Withdraw Rules Suppressing Individual Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica. “Cardinal Robert Sarah has become the latest cardinal to publicly oppose recent norms suppressing individual Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica, explaining in a seven-point appeal to Pope Francis why he believes they are a mistake and calling on the Holy Father to withdraw them. Published Monday on the blog of Italian journalist Sandro Magister, the prefect emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments cited in his appeal previous papal documents underlining the importance of Masses celebrated individually while also criticizing what he sees as the un-catholic nature of the norms and its various breaches of Church law and tradition. . . . Since March 22, individual celebrations have been ‘suppressed’ at the side altars of St. Peter’s, changing centuries of tradition for the basilica.”