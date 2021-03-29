March 29, 2021

MOHAMMED ANWAR’S MYSTERY MURDERERS: “Does anyone doubt that the death of Mohammed Anwar would be national news if his alleged killers were white? How disgusting our media are. It’s all Narrative, all the time. It’s so often about managing the story instead of telling the truth and letting people make up their own minds. It’s about manufacturing consent for this wholesale neoracist renovation of American society to fit woke standards.”

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.

Evergreen:



