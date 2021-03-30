March 30, 2021

THAT’S BECAUSE IT’S A TERRIBLE IDEA: Algorithms will soon be in charge of hiring and firing. Not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

One of the most compelling examples is that of AI tools being used in the first stages of the hiring process for new jobs, where algorithms can be used to scrape CVs for key information and sometimes undertake background checks to analyze candidate data. In a telling illustration of how things might go wrong, Amazon’s attempts to deploy this type of technology were scrapped after it was found that the model discriminated against women’s CVs.

According to the TUC, if left unchecked AI could, therefore, lead to greater discrimination in high-impact decisions, such as hiring and firing employees.