March 30, 2021
CHANGE: Georgia Legislature Passes Bill to Make Cocktails To-Go Permanent.
Related: Wisconsin Governor Makes Cocktails To-Go Permanent.
A lot of laws were suspended during the pandemic. Most of them should stay that way.
