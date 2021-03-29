March 29, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Every Single One of Your Rights Is Under Assault, It Must Be Monday.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call a madcap rush to push radical and authoritarian change through Washington on the slenderest of legislative majorities?

Answer: Just another day in the administration of Presidentish Joe Biden.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

From “Get Woke, Go Broke” to “Get Woke with Us Or Else”

Americans own an impressive number of guns — but we can do better

Minnesota’s war on the workingman’s car

Bonus Sanity: The Senate — where bad ideas are supposed to go to die — might just be the death of the Dems’ latest bad idea on guns.