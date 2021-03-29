«
»

March 29, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Every Single One of Your Rights Is Under Assault, It Must Be Monday.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call a madcap rush to push radical and authoritarian change through Washington on the slenderest of legislative majorities?

Answer: Just another day in the administration of Presidentish Joe Biden.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • From “Get Woke, Go Broke” to “Get Woke with Us Or Else”
  • Americans own an impressive number of guns — but we can do better
  • Minnesota’s war on the workingman’s car

Bonus Sanity: The Senate — where bad ideas are supposed to go to die — might just be the death of the Dems’ latest bad idea on guns.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:01 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.