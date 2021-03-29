March 29, 2021

NO I.D. TO VOTE, BUT A “VACCINE PASSPORT” FOR A LARGELY NON-FATAL (AND USUALLY MILD) DISEASE IN ORDER TO TRAVEL? Is the developing opinion that only troglodytes resist vaccine passports? “All this – effectively, as I say, a stealth national ID card without the necessary debate – when we don’t even know if vaccine passports would help to solve our biggest problem: stopping the spread of the virus.”

This is just another piece of the effort to turn citizens everywhere into something more like serfs. A “Great Reset” indeed.