MATT MARGOLIS: Biden Owes His ‘Popularity’ to Trump’s Success With COVID, Here’s Why. “His strongest ratings just happen to be regarding COVID-19. Now, why would Joe Biden be ranking highly on COVID? What exactly has he done? CNN cited the COVID relief package he signed into law earlier this month. You know, the COVID package that was being debated before he even took office, that Nancy Pelosi delayed moving on until after Trump was out of office. Yeah, that COVID package.”