March 29, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER: Did Something Happen in Boulder Last Week?

I’m not as old as Grandpa Badfinger, nor as manifestly senile, but I still have only the vaguest notion that something bad happened last week in Colorado, and I can’t quite put my trigger finger on exactly what it was. It’s just a hazy recollection of how whatever went down was pretty much the fault of you and me, though the last time I was in the Centennial State I was passing through the Denver airport, which makes whatever happened being my fault seem implausible, but whatever. Facts and stuff are bourgeois conceits. The point is that I went looking through the media, because whatever it was that went down was a super-big deal for a while, and then – nothing. Nada. Zip.

I guess the media and the Democrat politicians forgot about what went down in Boulder too.

It seems strange though because I recall it was really important at the time it happened. . . .

No, the Trump-hating leftist who was from Syria and not in the NRA or a born-again Christian did not check the intersectionality boxes useful to the left in its culture war so the liberal F Troop marched on to exploit new tragedies and forgot about this inconvenient one. And, somehow, this made it even more vital that the people who had no part in this atrocity be disarmed, presumably at the same time the police are defunded and all those poor, victimizedconvicted criminals are deincarcerated.

Enough sarcasm. Time for anger.

Here’s the thing – are we going to keep playing this game? Is our elite going to keep pretending that if a member of Group X commits a crime, Group X is collectively at fault, but if a member of Group Y commits a crime, Group X is collectively at fault?

Probably.

And we need to push back. We need to stop letting them pretend that the problem with Americans is normal Americans. To do that, we need to highlight the lies at the core of this poisonous flex. Citing liberal hypocrisy to ourselves is sort of political onanism, amusing but not accomplishing much. Citing liberal hypocrisy to liberals in the hope liberals will be inspired to stop being hypocrites is a waste of time. But citing liberal hypocrisy to normal people who are not immersed in politics is a powerful tool for educating them about the disaster that has overtaken our institutions. Calling out the lies is critical to defeating the liars.

Conservatives didn’t kill people.

Guns didn’t kill people.

A criminal killed people. One who shared the same views as the people trying to turn us from citizens into serfs.