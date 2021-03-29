March 29, 2021

ARTHUR CHRENKOFF: The Hills Are Alive with the Sound of White Supremacy. “This is some serious Year Zero stuff, yesterday in the jungles of Pol Pot’s Cambodia, today at the world’s premier institution of higher learning. The long march through the instructions has been a Marxist success story well beyond the wildest dreams of Gramsci and the Frankfurt School, to the point now where those who specifically tasked with preserving and cultivating culture are actively seeking to eradicate it.”