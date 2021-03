WELL, FOR CERTAIN MEANINGS OF “FIRST:” First Look: Colt Anaconda Revolver. “Colt recently reintroduced the Anaconda, the latest in its revamped Snake Gun revolver series. The Anaconda is a six-round, large frame, double-action revolver chambered in .44 Mag. that features forged stainless steel construction.”

I’m expecting an earth-shattering kaboom. But it’s not cheap.