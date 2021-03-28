March 28, 2021

ONE OF AMERICA’S BEST JUDGES: Judge Ho Tells It Like It Is.

The only downside of “the Honorable James Ho” is that his appointment to the bench makes me feel elderly. I knew him before he went to law school (but a good 15 years after I had graduated). I remember I urged him to attend my alma mater–the University of Chicago Law School. But I don’t think I can even claim partial credit for having influenced his decision; if I am remembering correctly, he was already leaning heavily toward Chicago. Now he’s a Fifth Circuit judge–one of quite a few great judicial appointments by Donald Trump.