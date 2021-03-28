«
»

March 28, 2021

ONE OF AMERICA’S BEST JUDGES:  Judge Ho Tells It Like It Is.

The only downside of “the Honorable James Ho” is that his appointment to the bench makes me feel elderly.  I knew him before he went to law school (but a good 15 years after I had graduated).  I remember I urged him to attend my alma mater–the University of Chicago Law School.  But I don’t think I can even claim partial credit for having influenced his decision; if I am remembering correctly, he was already leaning heavily toward Chicago.  Now he’s a Fifth Circuit judge–one of quite a few great judicial appointments by Donald Trump.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 7:47 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.