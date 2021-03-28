March 28, 2021

THINK THE TIMES WILL LET HIM PUBLISH ANOTHER OP/ED? From a few days ago, but worth noting: JustTheNews reporting that Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton introduced legislation to ban critical race theory training in the military and remove what he calls “divisive” and “anti-American” ideas from military training.

Money graf:

“Our military’s strength depends on the unity of our troops and the knowledge that America is a noble nation worth fighting for,” Cotton said. “Critical Race Theory teaches that race is a person’s most important characteristic, and that America is an evil, oppressive place. That idea may be fashionable in left-wing circles and college classrooms, but it has no place in our military.”

Imagine that! “America is a noble nation worth fighting for.” How f**ked are we that this is a controversial statement?

BONUS LINE: “With Democrats in control of both houses of Congress and the White House, Cotton’s bill faces an uphill battle.”