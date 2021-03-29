March 29, 2021

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Watch These 6 Conservative Films on Amazon Prime While You Can.

Platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram actively discriminate against right-leaning voices, be it pro-life souls or comics cracking wise about the woke revolution.

Streaming platforms offers similar pitfalls for conservatives. The bulk of Netflix’s original programming leans left … if there’s a cultural or political element to the material. Amazon tried to prevent “What Killed Michael Brown?” from streaming on its VOD platform. More recently, Amazon erased “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words” during Black History Month.

How many right-leaning originals has Hulu produced over the past five years? That’s rhetorical.

Yet Amazon Prime currently offers six movies with a decidedly conservative edge. Watch them now before someone at Team Amazon recognizes their existence and finds a way to erase them.