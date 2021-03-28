March 28, 2021

THIS IS CNN: CNN slammed for questionable tweet that refers to murder as an ‘accident.’



In a car jacking attempt, two young teenage girls fought an Uber Eats delivery driver, leaving 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, dead as he was flung from the vehicle.

“Two girls murdered a man after car jacking him. Fixed it for you,” one Twitter user wrote responding to the tweet.

“They murdered him. The teens murdered the driver. You are allowed to say that,” another user wrote.

“CNN is run by apologists for brutality,” Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld wrote, quoting the CNN tweet.

The suspects, who police say are ages 13 and 15, have been charged with murder in the death of Anwar.

One of the girls told D.C. police officers that they had set out with a stun gun to steal a car on Tuesday, according to court testimony from homicide unit Detective Chad Leo.