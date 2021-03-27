March 27, 2021

REWRITING THE PAST: NBCUniversal is scrubbing racist scenes from WWE matches.

“Racist.”

“I hear Bad News Brown, how he’s talking about Harlem, and how he’s proud to be from Harlem,” Piper said during the pre-match interview, which was also removed from the service. “Now I can stand here, and I can be black! I can be white! Don’t make no difference to me. … It’s what’s inside.”

I come from this parallel universe where saying you don’t care about skin color, only what is inside is the opposite of racism. It was a lovely place. I’d go back if only I could find the way.