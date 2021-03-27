«
»

March 27, 2021

SOMETIMES I LOSE MY MIND AND WRITE VERY SILLY SHORT STORIES ON MY BLOG:  On the Other Tentacle.

No, most of my fiction isn’t this saccharine.  Only the short shorts on my blog, usually written because I need to cheer myself up.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
