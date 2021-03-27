March 27, 2021
SOMETIMES I LOSE MY MIND AND WRITE VERY SILLY SHORT STORIES ON MY BLOG: On the Other Tentacle.
No, most of my fiction isn’t this saccharine. Only the short shorts on my blog, usually written because I need to cheer myself up.
