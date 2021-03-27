March 27, 2021

CLINICAL EXPERIENCE SUGGESTS IT WORKS: The latest on convalescent plasma. “The observational studies confirmed doctors’ historical understanding that convalescent plasma was most effective when used early in the course of disease and with high antibody content. A well-conducted randomized trial in elderly outpatients in Argentina supports this understanding. The study reported a halving of progression to severe disease, and, for recipients of plasma with the highest antibody content, a more than 70 percent reduction in progression. Though not statistically significant, the trial showed a halving of mortality and a two-thirds reduction in ICU admission. Importantly, convalescent plasma therapy was administered in the first three days of illness. . . . In hindsight, the totality of the evidence — observational studies, RCTs, mechanistic studies of antibody neutralization, and historical knowledge — provides consistent support for the use of antibody-rich convalescent plasma early in the course of illness, principles that the FDA in its February 2021 update on convalescent plasma now affirms. At the same time, RCTs have found another antibody treatment — monoclonal antibodies — to be most effective when used early in the illness. Since for both monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma the active agent is the same, namely antibody to coronavirus, we can consider the findings about each to be supportive of the other.”

Well, I donated convalescent plasma a couple of weeks ago, so I’m glad to hear it might be helping someone.