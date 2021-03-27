March 27, 2021
SCIENCE! Sweden Saw Lower Mortality Rate Than Most of Europe in 2020, Despite No Lockdown. “Preliminary data from EU statistics agency Eurostat compiled by Reuters showed Sweden had 7.7% more deaths in 2020 than its average for the preceding four years. Countries that opted for several periods of strict lockdowns, such as Spain and Belgium, had so-called excess mortality of 18.1% and 16.2% respectively. Twenty-one of the 30 countries with available statistics had higher excess mortality than Sweden.”