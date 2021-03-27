March 27, 2021

THE PEOPLE DON’T WANT IT, THE RULING CLASS DOES: Thumbs down on gun control, won’t stop shootings: Rasmussen. “A new survey of voters following this week’s mass killing at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store found that most do not believe more gun control laws will stop the shootings. The latest Rasmussen Reports survey said by a margin of 51% to 39% that ‘stricter gun control laws’ will not prevent shootings like the one in Boulder. In two other questions, the survey indicated that the public is eager for another answer than more anti-gun laws.”