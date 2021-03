OUT ON A LIMB: Ex-CDC Director Robert Redfield believes COVID-19 came from Wuhan lab.

Not surprisingly: Fauci rejects ex-CDC director’s claim that COVID-19 came from Wuhan lab.

Of course, Fauci has some background here he’d rather not see disseminated: Flashback: Fauci’s NIH funded controversial gain-of-function viral research at Wuhan lab to get around US ban on dangerous research.