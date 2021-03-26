March 26, 2021

“NOT POWERFUL ENOUGH TO HECKLE SENATORS?” That sounds kind of ominous, since anyone who’s alive can heckle a Senator; it’s an American’s right to do so. At least, as long as this is still America. And doesn’t this response to a rather vanilla tweet seem a bit . . . hysterical?

Her followers on Twitter are eating it up, though.

And the tech world seems to have maneuvered itself into a position where it’s hated — genuinely hated — by a lot of people on the left and the right, both of whom want to see the companies broken up. That’s a big change from just a few years ago, and for what? I guess they hope they can bribe enough people in the center to stave off disaster. Maybe they can.

UPDATE: From the comments: “So she’s admitting that Congress lets corporate lawyers and lobbyists write laws? And she’s a member of Congress? So what’s she done to stop this, besides nothing?”