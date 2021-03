AS THOUGH IT WEREN’T WEIRD ENOUGH THAT THE FAUX-DIMINISTRATION IS A SOAP OPERA: Curiouser and Curiouser, Secret Service Attempted to Cover For Hunter Biden Handgun Thrown in Trash Can.

Our secret services are now the Keystone Cops. This is what socialism/communism does to people. Remember kids, this is your life on Marxism. Marxism, not even once.