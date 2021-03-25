March 25, 2021

SO FAR, NOT LIVING UP TO THE HYPE: Amid setbacks, prosecutors abandon some claims in U.S. Capitol riot cases. “Prosecutors made some serious claims after the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, saying they had evidence rioters planned to kill elected officials, suggesting a Virginia man at the building received directives to gas lawmakers, and accusing another suspect of directing mayhem on Jan. 6 with encrypted messages. But the Justice Department has since acknowledged in court hearings that some of its evidence concerning the riot – carried out by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump to try to overturn his election loss – is less damning than it initially indicated.”

Even with Reuters’ anti-Trump spin, it’s weak sauce.