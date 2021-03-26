March 26, 2021

PEOPLE SEEM TO BE GETTING TIRED OF IT NOW: Masks, social distancing may be part of ‘new normal’ for a while, experts say. I think people are going to reject the ‘new normal.’

Related: Kurt Schlichter: Understand That Some People Love The Pandemic. “That’s what the pandemic is for these people. It’s their war. It’s something that lets them transcend their boring lives. . . . And now you can see them not wanting to give it up. They talk about nothing but the vaccines, but they also want to disregard their effect and make believe the plague is still sweeping the country. They chatter about herd immunity, but they also fear reaching it because that would mean going back to their old, boring lives.”