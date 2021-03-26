«
»

March 26, 2021

NOOOO! Toilet paper could face a new shortage. “Suzano SA, the biggest producer of wood pulp, used in the production of toilet paper, tells Bloomberg that the global crunch of shipping containers could clog supply lines.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
