March 26, 2021

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Biden Presser Takeaway—China Is Drooling for an Attack. “This drooling moron shouldn’t be in charge of a child’s ten piece jigsaw puzzle, let alone a country. They must be hoarse from cackling in Beijing and Tehran after watching the ‘leader of the free world’ fumble around and say things like ‘…this makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.’ In addition to be a an embarrassingly stupid line, it was also a lie. The Democrats are trying to permanently blow up election integrity and bring about one party rule in this country. Our enemies would love that because weak Democrats in the White House are their best friends.”