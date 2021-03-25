March 25, 2021
ENDORSED: Raze the Department of Education. Public schools are a disaster, homeschooling is up as the K-12 Implosion continues, and the DoEd has not only not helped, it’s actively made things worse for several decades.
ENDORSED: Raze the Department of Education. Public schools are a disaster, homeschooling is up as the K-12 Implosion continues, and the DoEd has not only not helped, it’s actively made things worse for several decades.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.