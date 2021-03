WHICH, I WANT TO EMPHASIZE IS TOTALLY HOW PEOPLE WHO WON FAIR AND SQUARE WOULD ACT: Former Fed Prosecutor Seeks Pledge From “Every Business In America” That 2020 Election Was “Accurate”.

And not the act of an occupying Junta desperately trying to arrogate to themselves some fake credibility. Also, what the heck is with the left thinking that if enough people say something is real, it is real?