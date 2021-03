AMERICANS HAVE ‘NO RIGHT’ TO CARRY GUNS IN PUBLIC, NINTH CIRCUIT COURT RULES: “The National Rifle Association said it would not allow the ruling to stand. ‘The US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit just ruled that THERE IS NO RIGHT TO CARRY – either openly or concealed in public. This ruling impacts RTC laws in AK, HI, CA, AZ, OR, WA, & MT. This was not an NRA case but we are exploring all options to rectify this,’ the gun-rights group wrote on Twitter.”