«
»

March 25, 2021

GOODER AND HARDER: Oakland on track for record-breaking year in murders. “The police union attributes the deadly violence to a number of factors. Key being the lowest number of officers in recent years. This time last year, the city of Oakland recorded less than a dozen homicides. This city has currently experienced close to three times as many people killed.”

Flashback: How It Started: Defunding the police: Oakland, Berkeley could be test cases for Bay Area, nation.

—The San Francisco Chronicle, July 21st, 2020.

How it’s going: Shootings in Oakland soar as cuts to Police Department take hold.

—The San Francisco Chronicle, January 31st.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:22 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.