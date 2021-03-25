March 25, 2021

GOODER AND HARDER: Oakland on track for record-breaking year in murders. “The police union attributes the deadly violence to a number of factors. Key being the lowest number of officers in recent years. This time last year, the city of Oakland recorded less than a dozen homicides. This city has currently experienced close to three times as many people killed.”

Flashback: How It Started: Defunding the police: Oakland, Berkeley could be test cases for Bay Area, nation.