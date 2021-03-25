March 25, 2021

«




THE WAR ON SEX: Today’s ravenous gender radicals are poised to eat their own. Maybe we should stop listening to neurotic misfits who want to remake society to assuage their own, usually justified, feelings of inadequacy.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:00 pm
