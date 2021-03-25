March 25, 2021

STACEY LENNOX: How Joe Biden’s Ego and Insecurity Could Break a Deeply Divided Nation. “There is bipartisan opposition to a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, and the border crisis is exhausting Americans’ patience with the immigration question. Large majorities of likely voters want secure elections and voter ID. Americans also want economic growth, not equity policies. The objections are already bubbling to the surface on critical race theory. And no taxpayer wants to go back to the pre-1996 welfare without work world, which is precisely what the child tax credit is.”

And yet we’ll be told that opposition to Biden’s policies is illegitimate.