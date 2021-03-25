March 25, 2021

CRISIS BY DESIGN: Texas rancher on border crisis: It’s time to ‘let people see what it’s really like down here.’

Some members of the media have called out the administration for denying them access to what many believe to be a crisis of its own making.

Migrants have entered his family’s property at least 20 times within the year, Saunders said, adding, “We got a real problem down here.”

The rancher, who owns a property near Laredo, noted migrants sometimes use cars to race to the border and have damaged his fence.

“It really adds up,” he told host John Roberts, noting repairs can cost up to $6,000.

“We have a property on the highway not far from the river and when [migrants are] getting chased by law enforcement, usually human smugglers, they just turn off the highway at full speed, mind you, and just go straight through the fence … [and] go ’til they can’t go anymore, then they bail out and they are running across the property,” Saunders said.