March 24, 2021

AP: FOUR-STORY, 50-TON MARBLE TABLET OF FIRST AMENDMENT FINDS NEW HOME IN PHILLY. Written so big that government bureaucrats can read it without their spectacles. Bonus: right across Independence Mall from FIRE HQ!

Posted by Robert Shibley at 4:44 pm
