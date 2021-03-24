«
»

March 24, 2021

NIKKI GOESER: “Guns are used every single day in the United States to protect innocent lives. It is a point often overlooked by gun control proponents who choose to ignore justifiable defensive use of guns to protect innocent lives.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:32 pm
