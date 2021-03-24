March 24, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE PARTY OF MULTICULTURALISM AND TOLERANCE FOR DIVERSITY. ‘White liberals are a scourge:’ New Austin residents are apparently turning to police to tackle the ‘toxic display of masculinity’ that is black and Latino car clubs.

Meanwhile, other Austin Democrats are returning to their “separate but equal” roots: Austin City Officials Planning to Build Segregated ‘Black Embassy.’ “While Democrat city officials in Texas’ capital city are claiming to move past racist policies like segregation, they are creating a separate city services facility for citizens with brown or black skin color.”